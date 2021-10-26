Advertisement
Ireland South MEP says Government may need to revisit plans to diversify gas supply immediately

Oct 26, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP says Government may need to revisit plans to diversify gas supply immediately
An Ireland South MEP says the Irish Government may need to change its position on managing energy in the transition to renewables.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says the EU's goal of cutting emissions by 55% by 2030 must be met.

He says natural gas, the cleanest fossil fuel, is a must until we get to self-sufficiency in electricity generation:

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in agreement with Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly.

She says natural gas should be used as a transitional fuel:

 

