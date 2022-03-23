Ireland South MEP calls for VAT flexibility at EU level to deal with oil price surges

An Ireland South MEP is calling for VAT flexibility at EU level to deal with home heating oil price surges.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher says the EU’S Energy Directive acts as a barrier to reducing the cost of heating.

He says governments need more flexibility to help ease the burden on hard pressed households struggling to pay for oil to heat their homes.

Advertisement

MEP Kelleher says home heating oil has doubled in price and incomes haven’t.

He’s calling on the EU to give flexibility to member states or to reduce VAT on fuels.