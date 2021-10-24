Ireland South MEP calls for binding commitments to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies

An Ireland South MEP says binding commitments are needed to ensure subsidies of fossil fuels are eliminated this decade.

Green Party MEP Grace O'Sullivan was speaking ahead of the UN COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, which begins next Sunday.

MEPs have expressed concern that targets announced in Paris in 2015 would result in warming well above three degrees by the year 2100.

Advertisement

MEP O'Sullivan says she's received support from the European Parliament to start phasing out subsidies for all environmentally harmful substances.