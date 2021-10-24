Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP calls for binding commitments to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies

Oct 24, 2021 16:10 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP calls for binding commitments to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies Ireland South MEP calls for binding commitments to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP says binding commitments are needed to ensure subsidies of fossil fuels are eliminated this decade.

Green Party MEP Grace O'Sullivan was speaking ahead of the UN COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, which begins next Sunday.

MEPs have expressed concern that targets announced in Paris in 2015 would result in warming well above three degrees by the year 2100.

Advertisement

MEP O'Sullivan says she's received support from the European Parliament to start phasing out subsidies for all environmentally harmful substances.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus