Ireland South MEP backs proposal to amend Ireland’s triple lock mechanism

An Ireland South MEP is backing Ireland's decision to amend Ireland’s triple lock mechanism.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly, who is from Kilcummin, says this is a necessary step to ensure Ireland retains full control over its own defence decisions.

The Cabinet has given the go ahead for changes to the triple lock on overseas Defence Forces deployment.

Under the changes Ireland could deploy up to 50 Defence Forces personnel on peacekeeping duty abroad without the approval of the Dáil or the UN Security Council.

The system, up to now, meant Ireland coundn't deploy more than 12 peacekeepers unless the Government, the Dáil and the UN Security Council give approval.

Russia is one of five members sitting on the council, meaning it could veto decisions on the military activity of UN member states.

MEP Seán Kelly says the idea that amending the triple lock would send Irish troops to foreign wars is “absolute nonsense”.

He says it’s about making sure that Ireland decides when and where our peacekeepers serve.

The Kerry native says right now, a single veto from a country with its own “vested interests” can block Ireland from participating in vital peacekeeping missions.

He says Ireland is and will remain militarily neutral, adding it’s not about joining a military alliance but is about having a realistic procedure that allows for a more independent decision-making process.

MEP Seán Kelly says Ireland has a proud tradition of peacekeeping, and he says we should be able to continue that tradition on our own terms.