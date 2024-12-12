Ireland South MEP backs EU moves to remove chemicals from children’s toys

An Ireland South MEP is reminding people that some toys from countries outside of the EU may contain harmful toxins.

Cynthia Ní Mhúrchú, who represents Kerry, is working on the European Parliament's Consumer Protection Committee and says such toys are not subject to the same checks.

The group is currently looking at a directive which seeks to ban the use of chemicals called 'endocrine disruptors' in children’s toys.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says buying toys from outside of Europe is becoming more common: