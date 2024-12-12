Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP backs EU moves to remove chemicals from children’s toys

Dec 12, 2024 09:48 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP backs EU moves to remove chemicals from children’s toys
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP is reminding people that some toys from countries outside of the EU may contain harmful toxins.

Cynthia Ní Mhúrchú, who represents Kerry, is working on the European Parliament's Consumer Protection Committee and says such toys are not subject to the same checks.

The group is currently looking at a directive which seeks to ban the use of chemicals called 'endocrine disruptors' in children’s toys.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil MEP says buying toys from outside of Europe is becoming more common:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €3.5 million
Advertisement
Man accused of North Kerry murder to face charge in Central Criminal Court
Council says Mid Kerry cemetery has sufficient number of burial plots for next 15 years
Advertisement

Recommended

Thursday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Kerry FC's Amechi Features In Win Over France
Rovers Back In Europe Tonight
Chelsea Look To Keep 100% Record
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus