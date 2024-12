An Ireland South MEP has been appointed to oversee the European Social Fund.

The Ireland South constituency includes Kerry.

Sinn Féin MEP Kathleen Funchion has been appointed to oversee the fund.

Advertisement

The European Social Fund aims to ensure all member States get their share of funding to provide opportunities for workers and families.

Speaking in Strasbourg, MEP Funchion says many areas across the region are calling out for additional support: