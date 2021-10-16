Investigation underway into burglary in Killarney last night

An investigation is underway into a burglary at a business in Killarney last night.

A man entered the premises on the Muckross Road in the town at around 7:25pm yesterday, with his face covered and holding a knife.

Staff were threatened by the man and a sum of cash was handed over, before he fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and gardaí say no arrests have been made.

A garda investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney garda station at 064 667 1160.