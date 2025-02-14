Advertisement
Feb 14, 2025 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Interim chief medial officer says we need to adapt to growing influence of AI
Maureen O'Brien, Major General ( retired ), John Barron, CEO & founder of GoChallenge and interim CMO Professor Mary Horgan at the Cantillion 2025, Leadership Rewired conference at the Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa, Tralee, Co Kerry. Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.
The interim Chief Medical Officer says artificial intelligence shouldn’t be automatically viewed as a threat, but she says we need to be ready to adapt to its growing influence.

Professor Mary Horgan, who is originally from Tralee, was appointed at the interim CMO in June of last year.

She addressed Cantillon 2025 and spoke about the threat of AI and the need for people to continue to use their curiosity to question what is right or wrong.

Professor Mary Horgan says while there are threats associated with AI, it also presents opportunities:

 

