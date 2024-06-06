Reduced interest rates and increased competition in the market are both welcome news for mortgage holders.

That’s according to financial advisor, Pádraic Kissane, who’s from Lisselton.

The European Central Bank has reduced interest rates by 0.25%, which follows ten interest rate increases since the inflation peak in 2022.

Pádraic Kissane says there are also new mortgage providers in the Irish market, such as credit unions, Avant Ireland, while non-recognised lenders will also be more competitive with reduced interest rates from the ECB.

He says this is all very welcome for mortgage holders in Ireland.