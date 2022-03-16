Advertisement
Interagency group established to coordinate response for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Kerry

Mar 16, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
An interagency group has been established to coordinate the response for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Kerry.

The Kerry Community Response Forum held its first meeting this morning.

They’ll meet regularly to share information, coordinate responses, identify needs and target resources to ensure refugees in Kerry receive a range of supports, interventions and advice for the foreseeable future.

The group is made up of representatives from the HSE, Kerry County Council, An Garda Síochána, the Department of Social Protection, Kerry Education and Training Board, the community and voluntary sector, local development companies, Kerry Chambers, local transport providers, and organisations working with refugees in the county including the Killarney Immigrant Support Centre and the Tralee International Resource Centre.

 

