Inspection finds fire precaution improvements needed in Tralee nursing home

An inspection found minor improvements were needed in fire precautions at a Tralee nursing home.

Our Lady of Fatima home in Tralee was the subject of an inspection at short notice by the Health Information and Quality Authority on April 20th this year.

The inspection was specifically carried out to review fire precautions in the care centre, and to review the newly constructed section of the building.

This new section is the subject of an application to vary the centre’s registration.

The inspection found that the governance and management of fire safety in Our Lady of Fatima was robust, and effective systems underpinned a high standard of maintenance of fire safety systems.

Inspectors noted the fire safety management plan and emergency fire action plan were comprehensive.

However, improvements were required in its reviews of external escape routes.

The care provider is also required to have a competent person review the fire compartment boundaries to ensure they supported the evacuation procedures.

Our Lady of Fatima Home has given its assurance to HIQA that all minor faults identified in the report have either been rectified since the date of inspection, or will be as soon as possible.