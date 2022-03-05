Inquest heard nurse who died in Castleisland crash had just come off night duty

An inquest has heard a 26-year-old nurse died, after the vehicle she was driving crossed the N21 near Castleisland after she came off night duty.

Kerrie Browne was driving home from University Hospital Kerry when the collision occurred on October 2nd 2019.

The ambulance crew who attended the scene knew her from her work, the inquest in Tralee was told.

Kerrie Browne was driving her Volkswagen Golf home to Brosna at around 8.10am when she crossed the white line and drifted onto the path of an oncoming Toyota Land Cruiser driven by John Power of Abbeyfeale.

Mr Power, a self-employed engineer, took evasive action including slowing to a crawl speed and driving onto the crash barrier to try to avoid the oncoming car.

The vehicles were both in good order and road conditions were dry and it was daylight.

Extensive efforts were made to resuscitate the young nurse; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death was due to trauma due to a road traffic collision, the post mortem found.

Coroner Helen Lucey said the evidence was clear; Kerrie Browne died at Ahaneboy, Castleisland due to injuries sustained in a road traffic collision.

The evidence from the scene investigator was of classic symptoms of a road traffic accident when someone was tired, the coroner remarked.