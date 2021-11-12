Innovative Kerry training course misses out on top award in London

An innovative Kerry training course for people with disabilities has missed out on a top award in London.

The Sporting Chance course at National Learning Network Kerry was shortlisted for the Social Mobility Initiative Award at the European Diversity Awards, which took place this week.

It was nominated alongside many of the world’s biggest companies including the BBC, Spotify, Vodafone, the Lego Group, and the Premier League.

The Sporting Chance course provides training in the area of sport, fitness and physical activity to individuals with physical or learning difficulties, mental health challenges, and students with autism.