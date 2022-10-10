Initiative which aims to drive economic growth in Kerry through business events is launched

An initiative designed to drive economic growth through business events and raise Kerry’s profile as a global business hub, has been launched.

The aim of the Kerry Ambassador Programme is for these ambassadors to influence and attract business events and investment opportunities to Kerry.

The Kerry Ambassador Programme comprises 37 highly regarded influencers and decision-makers, who hail from Kerry and across the globe, representing a variety of sectors including community, academia, and business.

They include Bernard Looney, CEO of oil and gas giant, BP; Eddie McGillycuddy of Glencar Group; and Dr Breda O’Dwyer of Munster Technological University.

They were formally inducted into the programme at an event on Friday night.

The initiative provides a platform for these founding ambassadors to work with programme partners to advocate for Kerry, and contribute to Kerry’s economic growth, by placing it on the national and international stage as a premier business events destination.

The Kerry Ambassador Programme is led by Kerry Convention Bureau, in partnership with Kerry County Council, Fáilte Ireland, Meet in Ireland, Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, KerrySciTech and Prosper Kerry.