Information evening being held on community archaeology project

May 25, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Information evening being held on community archaeology project
People with an interest in archaeology and history are being invited to an information evening on a community project.

Dig Tralee aims to explore the hillfort site at Knockanacuig, on the outskirts of Tralee which is possibly around 2,500 years old.

The area was once an enclosure of significant size and height, that commanded a view of the surrounding area for miles.

This project is an initiative of Kerry County Council, who’ll be responsible for the excavation, and Kerry County Museum, who’ll take charge of the community engagement.

An information evening is being held on Tuesday next week, May 31st at 7pm at Kerins O’Rahilly’s Clubhouse in Tralee.

 

For people who can’t make it to the information session, they can contact Kerry County Museum by phone 066 712 7777; email [email protected], or check out kerrymuseum.ie or the museum’s social media accounts.

 

