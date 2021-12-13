Advertisement
Independent review of operations at UHK to be undertaken

Dec 13, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
An independent review of operations at University Hospital Kerry is to be undertaken.

Last month, HSE National Director for Acute Hospitals Liam Woods met with management and staff at UHK to discuss issues including overcrowding, staff retention and waiting times.

The Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says she’s conscious there have been a number of challenges for both staff and management in the hospital.

She says, following Liam Woods’ visit, consultants and other staff sought for an independent inspection by the HSE’s Special Delivery Unit be carried out in UHK.

Minister Foley says this will happen.

