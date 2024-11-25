Advertisement
News

Independent candidate in Kerry releases video showcasing election priorities

Nov 25, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Independent candidate in Kerry releases video showcasing election priorities
Share this article

Mary Fitzgibbon, who's running as an independent in Kerry in the general election, has released a campaign video showcasing her priorities.

She's calling on people to support small businesses because tourism is so vital to Kerry and baring the brunt of increased VAT rates.

Mary Fitzgibbon also wants tax incentives introduced to help nurses return to Ireland, immigration controls, and homes built for the people of Kerry.

Advertisement

The video is set to the lyrics of ‘Oh The Days of The Kerry Dancing’ and includes scenes from throughout the county such as the Skelligs, Tralee, Killarney and Dromore Castle (the home of her maternal family the Mahonys).

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Three people in Kerry have bank accounts cleared out in text scam
Advertisement
Warning to farmers after cattle stolen in Firies
Winning EuroMillions ticket sold in Tralee
Advertisement

Recommended

Warning to farmers after cattle stolen in Firies
Great Day of Badminton in Killarney as Cups and Shields Decided
Bockos Diamond Crowned Irish Derby Champion at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium
Three people in Kerry have bank accounts cleared out in text scam
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus