Independent candidate in Kerry releases video showcasing election priorities

Mary Fitzgibbon, who's running as an independent in Kerry in the general election, has released a campaign video showcasing her priorities.

She's calling on people to support small businesses because tourism is so vital to Kerry and baring the brunt of increased VAT rates.

Mary Fitzgibbon also wants tax incentives introduced to help nurses return to Ireland, immigration controls, and homes built for the people of Kerry.

Advertisement

The video is set to the lyrics of ‘Oh The Days of The Kerry Dancing’ and includes scenes from throughout the county such as the Skelligs, Tralee, Killarney and Dromore Castle (the home of her maternal family the Mahonys).