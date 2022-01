Gardaí have increased patrols in Castleisland due to incidents of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage in the town.

Garda Julieanne Kelly says they've received reports of such incidents in the playground in Castleisland in recent weeks.

She says Gardaí have increased their presence in the town as a result:

Castleisland Garda Station can be contacted on 066 714 1204.