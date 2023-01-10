Increase in Traffic collision incidents in Kerry last year

There was an increase in traffic collision incidents recorded in Kerry last year.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Padraic Powell, at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Statistics released at the recent Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting, show that up to November 30th last, there were over 1500 traffic collisions recorded in Kerry.

Traffic collisions, material damage only incidents rose by 4% on the year before, to 1400.

There were 123 traffic collisions, non serious injury incidents, a 2% increase on 2021.

39 traffic collisions resulting in serious injuries were recorded in Kerry, a 3% drop year on year.

Driving while intoxicated incidents fell by 17% in the year.

177 people were arrested for drunk driving offences, while 63 people were arrested in the county for driving under the influence of drugs.

There were seven fatal traffic collisions in Kerry in 2022, a 17% increase on 2021