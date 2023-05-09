Increase in number of pesticides found in Kerry public drinking water supply last year

There was an increase in the number of pesticides detected in the public drinking supplies in Kerry last year.

That’s according to Uisce Éireann, as part of their public water supply monitoring programme 2022.

The monitoring programme found that MCPA is still the most commonly detected pesticide in Kerry’s drinking water supply.

Advertisement

Last year saw a rise in the number of Kerry water supplies, with excess detections of pesticides.

Three exceedances were detected in the county in 2022, up from two the year before.

According to Uisce Éireann there were two detections of MCPA in the Listowel Regional Public Water Supply; and one detection in the Tierclea (Tarbert) supply last year.

Advertisement

MCPA is a herbicide product used to control thistles, docks and rushes; this was the most commonly detected pesticide in the county supply in 2022.

Uisce Éireann is reiterating calls for those using herbicide or pesticide products, to consider the vulnerability of their local drinking water supplies to contamination.

The utility and the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG) are urging people to consider the environment and consider using alternatives to pesticides when farming, gardening, and maintaining sports grounds across the county.

Advertisement

Deirdre O’Loughlin, Uisce Éireann’s Regional Drinking Water Compliance Specialist, says their consultation with the HSE has concluded that the detected levels do not represent a threat to public health, however they are still undesirable in drinking water.

She says it's imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when using herbicides or pesticides and seek out alternatives.