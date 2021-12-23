Increase in number of people claiming PUP in Kerry

There's been an increase in the number of people in Kerry claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The Department of Social Protection says 1,843 people in the county are getting PUP this week, as they've lost their job due to the pandemic. This is an increase of 89 in the past week.

When compared to the peak this year on February 9th when 18,643 were on PUP, there's been a 91% drop to this week's figure. Meanwhile, an additional 398 people claimed Illness Benefit in Kerry in the past week.