Advertisement
News

Increase in number of people claiming PUP in Kerry

Dec 23, 2021 14:12 By radiokerrynews
Increase in number of people claiming PUP in Kerry Increase in number of people claiming PUP in Kerry
Share this article

There's been an increase in the number of people in Kerry claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The Department of Social Protection says 1,843 people in the county are getting PUP this week, as they've lost their job due to the pandemic. This is an increase of 89 in the past week.

When compared to the peak this year on February 9th when 18,643 were on PUP, there's been a 91% drop to this week's figure. Meanwhile, an additional 398 people claimed Illness Benefit in Kerry in the past week.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus