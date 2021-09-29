Advertisement
Increase in number of gorse fires in Kerry so far this year

Sep 29, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
The number of gorse fires in Kerry during the first seven months of this year, increased by 12% when compared to the same period last year.

Figures show the Kerry Fire Service was mobilised 116 times up until the end of July this year; that compares to 86 mobilisations during the same period last year.

That’s an increase of over 34%.

The figures were presented to members of the Tralee Municipal District at their recent meeting.

Up until the end of July, the Kerry Fire Service attended 191 gorse fires; that’s up from 170 during the same time last year.

The number of chimney fires around the county also rose this year; from January to July the fire service attended 63 such incidents, a rise of 36% when compared to 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of road traffic collisions attended by the Kerry Fire Service also increased this year.

From January to July this year the service attended 60 road accidents, compared to 58 during the same seven months in 2020.

 

