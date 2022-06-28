Increase in drug and offensive weapons incidents in Kerry

The number of drug and offensive weapons incidents in Kerry increased over the first five months of the year.

That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Eileen Foster at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting According.

There was also an increase in incidents of property crime.

According to figures presented at the recent online Joint Policing Committee meeting, there was an 18% increase across the drug and offensive weapons category, for the first five months of this year.

There were 229 incidents relating to possession of drugs for personal use, a 28% increase on last year. While there was a 15% drop in possession of drugs for sale or supply incidents.

Possession of offensive weapons incidents rose by 5%

Meanwhile, there was a 26% increase in property crime from last year.

There was 55 incidents of non-aggravated burglary, a 34% rise on 2021.

Vehicle theft increased by 8%, while theft from vehicles dropped by 5%.

The period saw 208 Thefts from shops, a 35% increase on last year.

While there were 72 incidents of Theft from other properties, a 13% rise on 2021.