Incoming Kerry International Film Festival chair announced

Ailbhe Keogan has been named as the new chair of the Kerry International Film Festival.

She succeeds outgoing chair, Grace O'Donnell, who was in the role for the last 8 years.

At a recent presentation lunch in her honour, Grace said, "I have to say I left the role with a sad heart but I am glad to still be part of the KIFF team. It was an honour and a privilege to serve as Chair for one of the most successful and unique festivals in Kerry. I will always be proud of the team that got the festival to its 25th year. This, of course, is due to the amazing board and the wonderful team that I have worked with over the years. It couldn't have happened without them, and each person brought their own unique contribution to the team and the festival. I know the festival is in good hands with my beautiful friend, Ailbhe and look forward to working with Ailbhe into the next chapter of the festival's narrative."

Advertisement

The festival, now in its 25th year, celebrates new and established home-grown talent across many genres, including feature films, narrative, documentary, and animation.

Ailbhe has been a fellow member of the Board for nearly a decade. Speaking about her new role, Ailbhe said: "KIFF has been blessed with board members, past and present, who are genuinely passionate about supporting emerging talent during the early stages of their careers. Everyone gives their time and expertise so readily. It's very satisfying to be part of KIFF's mission. We care deeply about film and the filmmakers. Having just celebrated such a successful 25th edition, I'm excited to move forward with our brilliant team. We plan to consolidate our vision and grow with our ever-expanding filmmaking community and audience."

The Kerry International Film Festival is supported by many organisations including the continued generosity of their principal funders: Kerry County Council, Screen Ireland/Fís Éireann and Failte Ireland. KIFF is incredibly grateful to their title sponsor Kerry Airport, to RTE Supporting the Arts, as well as their hospitality partners Randles Hotel, Killarney Plaza, and the Great Southern Killarney.