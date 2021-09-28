Incidence rate of COVID-19 in Kerry is below national average

The incidence rate of COVID-19 in Kerry is below the national average and has fallen since last week.

That’s according to the Epidemiology of COVID-19 in Ireland - 14 day Report by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

This report shows the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry in the last seven days is 232; the nineth highest in Ireland; it’s down 46 since last week.

This gives Kerry a seven-day incidence per 100,000 population is 157.1; the national average is 193.5.

When looking back further, the number of confirmed cases in the last 14 days in Kerry is 478, giving the county a 14-day incidence per 100,000 population of 323.6; the national average is 382.3.

The five-day moving average of confirmed cases in Kerry, up to Sunday night, is 31; which is the 12th highest rate in the country.