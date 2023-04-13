IMO AGM begins in Killarney this evening

The Irish Medical Organisation’s AGM kicks off in Killarney this evening.

The annual general meeting is taking place in the Europe Hotel in Fossa.

The opening session of the IMO’s conference begins at the Europe Hotel this evening, and will be followed by an address by outgoing IMO President, Dr Clive Kilgallen.

Tomorrow afternoon, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will address IMO delegates.

Topics for tomorrow’s sessions include safety in clinical practice, capacity deficits - implications for patient care, and healthcare policy.

Some of the motions being discussed included a call for the HSE and Department of Health to address the lack of family-friendly policies and work-life-balance for non-consultant hospital doctors.

GPs are raising concerns over the extension of doctor visit cards, as they fear this will lead to negative consequences for patients and General Practice.

GPs also state the current model of GP out-of-hours isn’t sustainable and is a barrier to recruitment and retention.

They’re calling for a complete review, and for the Department of Health and HSE to fully fund these services.