IDA plans on building a second advanced facility in Tralee

IDA Ireland plans on building a second advanced technology and manufacturing facility in Tralee.

The first facility built by the IDA has been leased to pharmaceutical company Central Pharma, which plans on beginning production in the first quarter of next year. Advanced manufacturing usually refers to cutting-edge industries such as medical, aerospace or pharmaceutical, and is based on scaling, skilled labour, research and development.

IDA Ireland built such a facility in Kerry Technology Park at a cost of €5 million and in 2018 announced Central Pharma would locate there. The building has been mostly empty since construction, partly due to the pandemic disrupting the pharmaceutical company’s plans.

Advertisement

Following a question from Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Central Pharma has already hired some staff and will begin production in quarter 1 next year. Central Pharma has taken a 20-year lease on the facility.

Deputy Griffin was also told the IDA will build a second advanced technology building in Tralee and the site selection process is currently underway. The Tánaiste said that securing planning permission and construction will take time, but it is intended the facility will be delivered during the life of the current IDA Strategy 2021-2024.

Deputy Griffin welcomed confirmation that Central Pharma is making progress, and also said the provision of the second advanced facility will provide further opportunities for Tralee and Kerry.