Advertisement
News

IDA Ireland hosted one virtual site visit to Kerry during nine-month period in 2021

Feb 8, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrynews
IDA Ireland hosted one virtual site visit to Kerry during nine-month period in 2021 IDA Ireland hosted one virtual site visit to Kerry during nine-month period in 2021
Share this article

IDA Ireland hosted one online site visit over a nine-month period last year, in an effort to showcase Kerry for potential investment.

The state body says each region nationwide has its own investment targets; the South West Region, comprising Cork and Kerry, aims to have 118 investments over a three-year period.

The agency has accommodated potential investors through online site visits during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Following a query from Fine Gael deputy Brendan Griffin, IDA Ireland said over the first nine months of the year it hosted one virtual site visit showcasing Kerry as an area for potential investment.

During 2020, one virtual visit was facilitated, along with five in-person visits in 2019.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus