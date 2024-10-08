Advertisement
News

IBTS issue appeal for Kerry donations as most blood stock groups fall to under three days' supply

Oct 8, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
People in Kerry are being urged to donate blood at clinics this month.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service issued an urgent appeal, as most blood groups have fallen to under three days' of stock.

It aims to have seven days' supply and says it needs 2 thousand donations over the next four weeks to keep up with demand.

The IBTS is holding a blood donation clinic at the Listowel Arms Hotel on the 21st and 22nd of October, between 4.50PM and 8.10PM both days.

Director of Operations, Paul McKinney is encouraging new and existing donors to make an appointment as soon as possible:

To make an appointment call 1800 222 111 or visit giveblood.ie.

