Advertisement
News

IBTS encourages people to attend blood donation clinic in Castleisland this week

Aug 21, 2024 15:13 By radiokerrynews
IBTS encourages people to attend blood donation clinic in Castleisland this week
Share this article

People in Kerry are being urged to donate blood at clinics in Castleisland this week.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding a blood donation clinic at the Castleisland Community Centre on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

It says demand for blood is rising 6% year on year, with an additional 15,000 new blood donors needed this year.

Advertisement

The IBTS appealing to new and existing donors to attend the clinic, which is open Wednesday and Thursday, between 4.50pm to 8.10pm.

To make an appointment call 1800 222 111 or visit giveblood.ie.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Water tanker in place in Tralee town centre for those affected by major water burst
Advertisement
Aer Lingus Regional expands network from Cork with new services to Glasgow and more seats to Bristol
Call on Kerry primary schools to register for EU Blue Star Programme
Advertisement

Recommended

Water tanker in place in Tralee town centre for those affected by major water burst
Call on Kerry primary schools to register for EU Blue Star Programme
Large water main burst affecting 25,000 customers in north Kerry
3 Kerry players named in Minor Star Team of the Year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus