People in Kerry are being urged to donate blood at clinics in Castleisland this week.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding a blood donation clinic at the Castleisland Community Centre on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

It says demand for blood is rising 6% year on year, with an additional 15,000 new blood donors needed this year.

The IBTS appealing to new and existing donors to attend the clinic, which is open Wednesday and Thursday, between 4.50pm to 8.10pm.

To make an appointment call 1800 222 111 or visit giveblood.ie.