Advertisement
News

Huge welcome for go-ahead for South Kerry Greenway

Feb 8, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Huge welcome for go-ahead for South Kerry Greenway Huge welcome for go-ahead for South Kerry Greenway
Alan Ryan, event organiser, cycling the landmark Gleesk Viaduct railway bridge built in 1892 at Foilmore, Kells Co Kerry. Alan's Great Grandfather was involved with the Bridge Construction.The proposed 32 kilometre greenway for cyclists and walkers in South Kerry will run along the disused railway line from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, generating a much needed €7m to the local economy.Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan
Share this article

News that the South Kerry Greenway has been given the green light has been widely welcomed.

Last night the Supreme Court rejected two appeals against the decision of the High Court, which had upheld An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for the greenway.

The court determination clears the way for the development of a 27-kilometer greenway between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council said it warmly welcomes the decision of the court and looks forward to the commencement of construction of the greenway at the earliest opportunity.

Fianna Fail councillor Norma Moriarty said she believes the greenway will be up and running within two years.

 

Advertisement

Labour Leader Alan Kelly, who as Minister for the Environment, announced funding for the greenway in 2014, said the amenity will be transformative for South Kerry.

Deputy Kelly said there must be no further delay to the project. He also said lessons must be learnt from the process.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus