Huge welcome for go-ahead for South Kerry Greenway

News that the South Kerry Greenway has been given the green light has been widely welcomed.

Last night the Supreme Court rejected two appeals against the decision of the High Court, which had upheld An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for the greenway.

The court determination clears the way for the development of a 27-kilometer greenway between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen.

Kerry County Council said it warmly welcomes the decision of the court and looks forward to the commencement of construction of the greenway at the earliest opportunity.

Fianna Fail councillor Norma Moriarty said she believes the greenway will be up and running within two years.

Labour Leader Alan Kelly, who as Minister for the Environment, announced funding for the greenway in 2014, said the amenity will be transformative for South Kerry.

Deputy Kelly said there must be no further delay to the project. He also said lessons must be learnt from the process.