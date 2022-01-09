HSE will not widen review into mental health care for young people in Kerry

It's being reported that the HSE will not widen a review into mental health services for young people in South Kerry.

That's despite a request from a law firm representing affected patients to expand the review to other parts of the county.

In April last year, the HSE started reviewing the files of over 1,500 children and young people who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) between July 2016 and April 2021.

This was amid concerns some were prescribed dangerously excessive amounts of medication.

The HSE commissioned an independent review team, led by CAMHS consultant Dr Seán Maskey from the Maudsley Hospital in London.

The review team also included senior nurse managers, advanced nurse practitioners and administration staff.

A final report on the matter is due to be published.

Following the completion of the review, the HSE issued apologies to young people and their families who were affected.

Today's Sunday Independent reports Coleman Legal, a law firm representing more than 60 affected patients, requested that the review be expanded to other parts of Kerry.

Keith Rolls, partner at Coleman Legal, told the paper that people have raised similar concerns about mental health services and inappropriate medication in North Kerry.

However, the HSE has reportedly declined this request and told the firm it's satisfied with the process undertaken.