HSE warning of new COVID-19 scam

The public's being warned of a new scam, purporting to be from the HSE and claiming you’re a close contact of a person with COVID-19.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is reminding people to be vigilant in relation to such scam texts.

The HSE says it doesn’t charge for COVID-19 related services, this includes testing, and texts indicating otherwise should be ignored.

Kevin Flannery from Dingle received the scam text message and says it was very convincing.

He says the text came through the HSE text line and had all official logos, but wasn’t sent from the HSE.

It included a link claiming to be to book a test and sought card details for payment.

Mr Flannery is warning people to be wary of such text messages:

The HSE is urging people to never give out their bank details or to pay for COVID-19 testing.

Anyone who is concerned or suspicious of a message they receive, can contact HSELive on 1800 700 700.

The HSE says anyone who receives these scam messages should also contact Gardaí.

The scam text:

Tips and Advice from the HSE on scam messages:



Never disclose private information over phone or via text message.

Do not give out your PPS Number to anyone who makes unsolicited contact with you whether by phone or email.

Never give away personal data or disclose who you may live with or if you live alone.

The HSE will never request payment for a Covid test or vaccine.

If you receive such a call, just hang up.

Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to a scam should contact report the matter to their local Garda Station

We’d like to remind people to remain alert to potential frauds associated with COVID-19. The HSE will not text or email you to ask for your personal details. We will not charge or ask for payment for a COVID-19 test. pic.twitter.com/ty6FNCevaF — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) July 24, 2022

