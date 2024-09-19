HSE confirms minor injuries unit to be developed in Killarney

The HSE has confirmed it will develop a minor injuries unit in Killarney.

The information was provided at the Southern Health Regional Forum meeting, in response to motions from councillors Marie Moloney, Jackie Healy-Rae, and Mikey Sheehy.

At today’s meeting the Health Service Executive confirmed it will develop a minor injuries unit for the Kerry region.

Advertisement

Chief Operation Officer of the South/South West Hospital Group, Dr Gerard O’Callaghan says the development is progressing and aligned to the HSE Capital Plan 2024.

He confirmed that Killarney has been chosen as the location for the minor injuries unit.

Meanwhile, the HSE says it’s examining options for the provision of primary care services in Tralee and Killarney.

Advertisement

Tess O’Donovan, Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, says the HSE currently provides primary care services in the Centre Point Building, and UHK’s PCCC building in Tralee.

She says the HSE have been in discussions with Kerry County Council regarding the delivery of a primary care centre in Killarney, as part of the Killarney regeneration project.

According to the response, the council has appointed a design team who are engaging with HSE regarding its requirements for the potential project.