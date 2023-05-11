HSE committed to optimising service provision at West Kerry Community Hospital

The HSE says it’s committed to optimising the service provision at the West Kerry Community Hospital.

Ospidéal Pobal Chorca Dhuibhne opened in 2008 and was granted €16.4 million in funding to deliver services for West Kerry, including over 60 beds.

It’s currently operating 46 beds.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy raised at the recent HSE South Regional Health Forum meeting.

Concerns have been raised by councillors in recent months regarding the lack of beds available at the West Kerry Community Hospital and the need for action to open the hospital to its full capacity.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy called for the West Kerry Community Hospital to be staffed and resourced to full capacity to alleviate pressures on other acute healthcare settings in Kerry.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says a number of remote rural hospitals have experienced challenges in recruiting staff and these challenges have been particularly acute in Dingle.

It says such challenges can impact on bed capacity and have forced the HSE at times to take the difficult decision to close beds to ensure the maximum number of people that can be safely accommodated are being accommodated.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it’s been endeavouring to recruit staff for the unit in order to maximise the services available to the local community and minimise bed closures. However, it says they can only operate the services safely by adapting their provision to the resources we have at a given time.

It currently has a complement of staff, both nursing and health care assistants, to operate at its registered capacity of 46 beds.

It says it’s the intention of the HSE is to continue to sustain the current workforce to maintain the 46 beds in the centre into the future.

It adds the WKCH provides important and valued services to people living in the West Kerry area and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is committed to optimising its service provision for the local community.