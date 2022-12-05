HSE allocates extra support as South Kerry CAMHS consultant psychiatrist post remains vacant

The HSE says extra support has been put into the South Kerry CAMHS team, as the consultant psychiatrist post at the service remains vacant.

The Maskey Report established that 240 children were put at risk of serious harm and significant harm was caused to 46 others, while attending South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

The vast majority of these cases related to the practices of one junior doctor.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare was responding to queries relating to reports that children in South Kerry are now being treated by a doctor based in the United Arab Emirates through video calls.

The HSE says it doesn’t expect to have a permanent consultant in South Kerry the short-term, so has put extra support into the team.

The HSE previously confirmed a dedicated consultant lead is in place, and additional support is provided by other consultants.

It says online consultant appointments have been offered, however, it’s understood the consultant does travel to Kerry a few times a year for face-to-face meetings.

The HSE says it’s satisfied the appropriate clinical governance arrangements are in place at South Kerry CAMHS.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly believes there are ways and means of recruiting a full-time consultant psychiatrist: