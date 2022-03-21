Advertisement
HPSC reveals number of COVID cases from over bank holiday weekend

Mar 21, 2022 15:03 By radiokerrynews
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,024 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In addition, on Sunday 20 March, 10,631 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

  • On Thursday 17 March, the HPSC was notified of 5,231 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 8,322 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
  • On Friday 18 March, the HPSC was notified of 5,628 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 6,313 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
  • On Saturday 19 March, the HPSC was notified of 4,787 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 6,774 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
  • On Sunday 20 March, the HPSC was notified of 5,067 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 7,177 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.
As of 8am today, 1,308 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 49 are in ICU.

