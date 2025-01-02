House prices in Kerry up over 40% from pre-covid

A new report claims house prices in Kerry are up over 40% since pre-covid.

The Daft.ie House Price Report for Q4 2024 has been published today.

According to the report, the average price for a house listed on daft.ie in Kerry during the fourth quarter of 2024 was over €283,000.

This is a quarterly increase of 0.5%, but a yearly increase of over 11%, and it’s an increase of 41% from pre-covid prices.

The report also notes that the median, or most common, asking price of a newly-built home in Kerry between January and September 2024 was €390,000.

Average prices for one-bed apartments rose by over 11% in a year to €112,000, while two-bed terraced house prices rose by over 12% to €137,000.

Three-bed semi-detached houses in Kerry were going on daft.ie at an average of €187,000, which is also an increase of over 12%.

The largest increase in prices was for four-bed bungalows, which rose by over 15% to €372,000, while five-bed detached house prices went up by over 10% to €374,000.