Hot weather advisory in effect for Kerry

Aug 7, 2022 16:08 By radiokerrynews
A hot weather advisory has come into effect for Kerry today.

 

The warning from Met Éireann covers the whole country, and runs from 11:30 this morning until midnight on Monday August 15th.

Met Éireann says Ireland will experience a hot spell developing from Wednesday, continuing through to the weekend, with temperatures in the mid to high twenties.

 

It warns temperatures will remain uncomfortably warm overnight as well, while people are being warned of increased heat stress, a high solar UV index and a risk of water related incidents.

