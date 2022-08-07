Hot weather advisory in effect for Kerry

A hot weather advisory has come into effect for Kerry today.

The warning from Met Éireann covers the whole country, and runs from 11:30 this morning until midnight on Monday August 15th.

Advertisement

Met Éireann says Ireland will experience a hot spell developing from Wednesday, continuing through to the weekend, with temperatures in the mid to high twenties.

Advertisement

It warns temperatures will remain uncomfortably warm overnight as well, while people are being warned of increased heat stress, a high solar UV index and a risk of water related incidents.