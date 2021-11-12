Top hosital group official insists UHK isn't being downgraded

University Hospital Kerry is no longer in firefighting mode, but things could escalate again.

That's according to Interim Chief Operating Officer of the South South West Hospital Group, Tess O'Donovan.

Consultants at UHK recently raised concerns about challenges at the hospital, including fears the services could be downgraded.

Tess O'Donovan says nearly 150 posts have been added at UHK since December 2019 and additional posts are now being put in to support further service development.

She says the hospital isn't being downgraded:

Interim Chief Operating Officer of the South South West Hospital Group, Tess O'Donovan says management of UHK are working hard to fix the problems they're facing.

She says UHK isn't alone, adding all hospitals across the group are facing similar problems.

Ms O'Donovan says the hospital group is working directly with UHK management to deal with the complexity of issues they face: