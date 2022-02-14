Hospital group covering Kerry paid most compensation in country

The hospital group covering Kerry has paid out more compensation than any other in the country.

That's according to details revealed by the Irish Examiner.

The South/South West Hospital Group takes in University Hospital Kerry; six Cork facilities including CUH, Bantry, and Mallow; as well as hospitals in Waterford, Tipperary, and Kilkenny.

Advertisement

The group settled 1,343 claims for medical negligence and hospital accidents totalling over €638 million between 2003 and the end of last month.

This is the highest of all the hospital groups in the country.

The UL Hospitals Group, which takes in six facilities, including University Hospital Limerick, settled 549 cases amounting to €178 million.

Advertisement

In total, the State has paid out €2.4 billion in compensation since 2003 in medical negligence and hospital accident claims.

The claims are managed by the State Claims Agency, and involved patients, service users, employees, and members of the public.