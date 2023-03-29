Hopes visitors to Kerry OPW heritage sites will return to pre-pandemic levels

It’s hoped visitor numbers at OPW heritage sites in Kerry will return to pre-pandemic levels this year.

That’s according to supervisor guide with the Office of Public Works at Killarney National Monuments section, Adrian Corcoran.

He says Derrynane House, Ardfert Cathedral and Ross Castle reopened earlier this month; with the numbers visiting Ross Castle up 25% already this year.

The remainder of the Kerry heritage sites are reopening for the summer season; there’s free admission the first Wednesday of every month at the Derrynane and Ardfert sites.

Mr Corcoran says they hope visitor numbers will return to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019:

Adrian Corcoran, of the OPW, says recent poor weather conditions has impacted the visitor numbers at some sites.

However, he’s hopeful we are past the worst of the weather now: