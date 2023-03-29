Advertisement
News

Hopes visitors to Kerry OPW heritage sites will return to pre-pandemic levels

Mar 29, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Hopes visitors to Kerry OPW heritage sites will return to pre-pandemic levels Hopes visitors to Kerry OPW heritage sites will return to pre-pandemic levels
Share this article

It’s hoped visitor numbers at OPW heritage sites in Kerry will return to pre-pandemic levels this year.

That’s according to supervisor guide with the Office of Public Works at Killarney National Monuments section, Adrian Corcoran.

He says Derrynane House, Ardfert Cathedral and Ross Castle reopened earlier this month; with the numbers visiting Ross Castle up 25% already this year.

Advertisement

The remainder of the Kerry heritage sites are reopening for the summer season; there’s free admission the first Wednesday of every month at the Derrynane and Ardfert sites.

Mr Corcoran says they hope visitor numbers will return to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019:

Advertisement

Adrian Corcoran, of the OPW, says recent poor weather conditions has impacted the visitor numbers at some sites.

However, he’s hopeful we are past the worst of the weather now:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus