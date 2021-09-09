Hopes safety works on Killarney bypass can begin next year

Works on an accident blackspot in Killarney are hoped to begin next year.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Marie Moloney sought an update on safety works on the Lewis Road and Kilcummin junctions on the Killarney bypass.

Kerry County Council say the project is reliant on a separate road cross for vulnerable road users and consultations are ongoing with a local landowner on this.

It's hoped the consent notice for this underpass for pedestrians and cyclists will be published in the last quarter of this year.

Land acquisition and tender documents can then be prepared with hopes that construction can begin next year.