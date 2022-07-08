Advertisement
Hopes MTU Kerry courses could bridge gap in hospitality staffing crisis

Jul 8, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
It’s hoped courses at MTU Kerry could help bridge the gap in hospitality staffing.

That’s according to Senior Lecturer in Culinary Arts, TJ O’Connor, who was speaking about Springboard + courses and apprenticeships run at Munster Technological University.

The fully-funded Certificate in Culinary Skills, and Higher Certificate in Culinary Arts, as well as chef apprenticeships with Bachelor of Arts qualifications, are due to start in September.

TJ O’Connor says MTU Kerry needs businesses to sign up to take students on placement, and would also like to hear from eateries with workers that would like to upskill.

He feels the mix of college attendance and work placement is ideal to help fill some of the many vacancies in the hospitality industry.

 

chef

