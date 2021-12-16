HIQA says North Kerry nursing home with poor history of compliance has improved

HIQA says a North Kerry nursing home with a poor history of compliance has improved.

The Health Information and Quality Authority conducted an inspection at Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Skehenerin, Listowel on September 1st. This was a one-day inspection to monitor compliance with regulations in the 40-resident nursing home.

HIQA said Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home has a poor history of compliance, but the findings of this inspection show standards of care had improved in several of the regulations inspected. Of the 19 areas examined, all but three were either compliant or substantially compliant with standards.

The inspectors said staffing levels were not adequate to meet residents' needs, considering the size and layout of the building, which resulted in a lack of activities on the ground floor and dinners being delayed. Some residents had to wait until midday to get assistance.

The new manager, while having the experienced required, didn't have the appropriate management qualification required by regulation. HIQA also noted work on the premises was required, including improving ventilation systems, repainting some doors and walls, addressing a frayed electric cord and realigning privacy curtains.

In response, the provider said all issues highlighted would be rectified in the following months.

The inspectors said that, overall, the feedback from residents was that staff were caring and kind towards them and they were very happy living in the centre.

Residents also praised staff for welcoming their families and serving them tea and snacks.