Advertisement
News

HIQA says it continues to closely monitor Camp's Ocean View nursing home

Feb 13, 2025 13:37 By radiokerrynews
HIQA says it continues to closely monitor Camp's Ocean View nursing home
Share this article

HIQA says its chief inspector continues to closely monitor a Kerry nursing home which is under the control of the HSE.

This occurred last September after the health watchdog had raised serious governance issues at the Aperee Living nursing home in Camp, also known as Ocean View.

It resulted in management at the home being transferred from the private provider to the HSE.

Advertisement

Ocean View is due to be sold to another company, Riada Care Limited.

However, the sale is dependent on its re-registration with HIQA’s chief inspector.

The Alliance Supporting Nursing Homes, an industry body, issues statements on behalf of Riada Care.

Advertisement

It alleges that HIQA – the Health Information and Quality Authority – has decided that it will limit Ocean View’s registration to 16 beds.

The Alliance says Riada Care has made it clear that it’s seeking the registration of 34 beds and has committed to investing €1m towards Ocean View’s refurbishment to ensure compliance with regulations – including fire regulations within six months of registration - and to create more employment.

It says if HIQA limits registration to 16 beds, this could potentially jeopardise Ocean View’s financial viability and lead to a collapse of the deal under which Riada Care would buy the nursing home.

Advertisement

The Alliance claims it’s not the role of regulators to interfere with commercial transactions in this way and alleges a 16-bed limit would be inconsistent with the legal framework.

HIQA says there's a clear registration process in line with regulations that all applicants wishing to register a centre are required to comply with to ensure residents' safety and welfare.

It says its chief inspector of social services made a decision to cancel the registration of Aperee Living Camp arising from serious concerns about the governance and management of the centre and fire safety deficits.

Advertisement

It says its chief inspector continues to closely monitor the nursing home and will review the number of residents accommodated in the centre once assurances have been received about fire safety issues.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Minister for Enterprise and Tourism committed to bringing down costs for businesses
Advertisement
Kerry farmers urged to keep and feed poultry indoors following compulsory bird flu order
96 Kerry residents to become Irish citizens at ceremonies in Dublin over next two days
Advertisement

Recommended

96 Kerry residents to become Irish citizens at ceremonies in Dublin over next two days
Deadlines for Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) fast approaching
Kerry farmers urged to keep and feed poultry indoors following compulsory bird flu order
Minister for Enterprise and Tourism committed to bringing down costs for businesses
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus