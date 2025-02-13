HIQA says it continues to closely monitor Camp's Ocean View nursing home

HIQA says its chief inspector continues to closely monitor a Kerry nursing home which is under the control of the HSE.

This occurred last September after the health watchdog had raised serious governance issues at the Aperee Living nursing home in Camp, also known as Ocean View.

It resulted in management at the home being transferred from the private provider to the HSE.

Advertisement

Ocean View is due to be sold to another company, Riada Care Limited.

However, the sale is dependent on its re-registration with HIQA’s chief inspector.

The Alliance Supporting Nursing Homes, an industry body, issues statements on behalf of Riada Care.

Advertisement

It alleges that HIQA – the Health Information and Quality Authority – has decided that it will limit Ocean View’s registration to 16 beds.

The Alliance says Riada Care has made it clear that it’s seeking the registration of 34 beds and has committed to investing €1m towards Ocean View’s refurbishment to ensure compliance with regulations – including fire regulations within six months of registration - and to create more employment.

It says if HIQA limits registration to 16 beds, this could potentially jeopardise Ocean View’s financial viability and lead to a collapse of the deal under which Riada Care would buy the nursing home.

Advertisement

The Alliance claims it’s not the role of regulators to interfere with commercial transactions in this way and alleges a 16-bed limit would be inconsistent with the legal framework.

HIQA says there's a clear registration process in line with regulations that all applicants wishing to register a centre are required to comply with to ensure residents' safety and welfare.

It says its chief inspector of social services made a decision to cancel the registration of Aperee Living Camp arising from serious concerns about the governance and management of the centre and fire safety deficits.

Advertisement

It says its chief inspector continues to closely monitor the nursing home and will review the number of residents accommodated in the centre once assurances have been received about fire safety issues.