HIQA report finds more oversight and clinical input of UHK radiology services needed

A HIQA report found improvements were needed to ensure the governance of radiology services at University Hospital Kerry had more oversight and clinical input.

Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an announced inspection took place at UHK on July 28th.

It identified that prolonged and current radiologist resource deficiencies at UHK negatively impacted the service.

Inspectors found UHK was non-compliant when it came to the responsibilities of medical physics experts (MPEs), the involvement of MPEs in medical radiological practices and in its undertaking.

The report notes UHK's radiology service was heavily reliant on external support from locum, agency and contracted services.

HIQA inspectors say they were not assured the level of involvement of the MPE was comparable to the radiological risk posed by medical exposures involving potentially high doses and high activity levels such as those seen in the CT service; MPE advice was accessible by phone during normal working hours but an onsite presence was limited.

The report also found the hospital had governance arrangements and reporting lines in place for the radiology service, but noted established governance arrangements needed to be strengthened, despite the

UHK was compliant in five areas including practitioners, with regards the justification of medical physics experts and equipment, and substantially compliant across four areas including with procedures and accidental and unintended exposures and significant events.

A compliance plan has been established to address the areas of non-compliance at UHK's radiology service.