HIQA publishes report into nursing home inspection in north Kerry

Aug 30, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
HIQA publishes report into nursing home inspection in north Kerry
The Health Information and Quality Authority has published a report into a recent unannounced inspection of a nursing home in north Kerry.

Riverside Care Centre in Milltown, Abbeydorney underwent a one day audit in mid-May (13th May 2024).

The facility was found to be fully compliant with 15 regulations, and substantially compliant with seven more.

The HIQA inspector reported a generally positive environment, with residents feeling relaxed and comfortable.

A number of upgrades including redecoration, new flooring, new larger TVs and improved personal storage are ongoing since the last inspection.

Areas needing improvement included personal storage in some bedrooms, some bedroom televisions, and staffing during evening meals and afternoon activities.

Residents provided positive feedback, particularly about the quality of their main meals, but were disappointed with how tea-time meals were served.

The inspector observed problems during the evening meal including staff not remaining in the dining room to assist residents if needed.

Riverside Nursing Home says staff are now allocated to an area of the dining room to ensure sufficient assistance is available to residents.

The inspector also found there was limited availability of meaningful activities in the afternoon as no staff were available to coordinate activities after 3pm.

The nursing home says it is currently recruiting staff to expand the activities program.

