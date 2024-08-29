HIQA publishes report about recent inspection of Valentia Hospital

The Health Information and Quality Authority has published a largely positive report about its most recent inspection of Valentia Hospital.

The unannounced inspection of the hospital at Farranreagh on Valentia Island took place on Friday, 26 April.

The HIQA inspector reported the dedicated staff treated residents with kindness, empathy and respect, and that they were familiar with the residents' routines and personal preferences.

Having spoken to some residents, the inspector found they were content with life at Valentia Hospital.

She described the centre's homely décor and enclosed garden with ocean views.

The inspector also noted there had significant improvements in compliance levels at the hospital due to the findings of previous inspections being addressed..

Among the issues identified was the need to recruit a new Clinical Nurse Manager, however this process had already begun at the time of the inspection.

The threshold of the door to the garden was higher than standard, and could have posed a trip hazard, so a builder was contracted to fix the issue shortly after the inspection.

The HIQA inspector also found there was insufficient furniture in the dining room for all residents to dine together, so new furniture has been ordered.

Overall the report said residents received a good standard of care.