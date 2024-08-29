Advertisement
News

HIQA publishes report about recent inspection of Valentia Hospital

Aug 29, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
HIQA publishes report about recent inspection of Valentia Hospital
Share this article

The Health Information and Quality Authority has published a largely positive report about its most recent inspection of Valentia Hospital.

The unannounced inspection of the hospital at Farranreagh on Valentia Island took place on Friday, 26 April.

The HIQA inspector reported the dedicated staff treated residents with kindness, empathy and respect, and that they were familiar with the residents' routines and personal preferences.

Advertisement

Having spoken to some residents, the inspector found they were content with life at Valentia Hospital.

She described the centre's homely décor and enclosed garden with ocean views.

The inspector also noted there had significant improvements in compliance levels at the hospital due to the findings of previous inspections being addressed..

Advertisement

Among the issues identified was the need to recruit a new Clinical Nurse Manager, however this process had already begun at the time of the inspection.

The threshold of the door to the garden was higher than standard, and could have posed a trip hazard, so a builder was contracted to fix the issue shortly after the inspection.

The HIQA inspector also found there was insufficient furniture in the dining room for all residents to dine together, so new furniture has been ordered.

Advertisement

Overall the report said residents received a good standard of care.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Drugs including heroin, cocaine and cannabis worth over €15,000 seized in Kerry
Advertisement
Minister for Transport receives heavy criticism at today's special Killarney MD meeting
Kerry property expert says government needs to do more to get downsize properties on the market
Advertisement

Recommended

Minister for Transport receives heavy criticism at today's special Killarney MD meeting
Kerry property expert says government needs to do more to get downsize properties on the market
No patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
Minister for Further and Higher Education defends Government’s record on student accommodation
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus