HIQA inspection finds issues around infection control in South Kerry nursing unit

A HIQA inspection has found issues around the provision of infection control measures in a South Kerry community nursing unit.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Kenmare Community Nursing unit in January of this year.

HIQA inspected 26 areas and found Kenmare community nursing unit was compliant in 21 areas, substantially compliant in 4 and non-compliant in 1 area.

Advertisement

While the inspector noted good practises were observed in relation to infection control, it was deemed to be non-compliant.

The inspector found there was no signage to alert staff of residents who were in isolation with COVID-19 which ran the risk of staff inadvertently entering the room.

Residents' records were noted to be in isolation rooms and personal items were stored on a shared sink in one of the twin rooms increasing the risk off cross-contamination.

Advertisement

The management acknowledged the infection control issues and residents personal items are now placed in the wooden panel on entrance to patient’s bedrooms and appropriate signage has been highlighted to staff.

Overall, the inspector found that residents enjoyed a good quality of life in which their rights were upheld and they felt safe in their living environment.